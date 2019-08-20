Flight with 59 passengers makes emergency landing at IGI airport

A Jaipur-bound Alliance Air plane with 59 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Monday evening, after it was forced to turn back due to a nose landing gear problem.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident, and that Air India later arranged another flight for all passengers.

“Due to a problem in the nose landing gear and some material failure, the Delhi-Jaipur Alliance Air flight made an emergency landing. All passengers were de-boarded safely and we arranged another flight for them. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind the failure,” said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

A passenger on board the flight said, “Our flight was already delayed… It departed from Delhi only at 8.13 pm. But within 10 minutes, we turned back… no announcement was made… We were informed about the emergency landing just as we landed and the crew performed an emergency evacuation. I saw the smoke when I got out.”

DCP (airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, “At 8.37 pm, we received a call from the CISF at our control room that Alliance Air flight 9X 643 is coming back for an emergency landing due to a technical fault. The plane landed safely at 8.45 pm.”

Officials said the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) declared the full emergency for the flight at 8.21 pm. The AOCC informed that the flight landed safely in Delhi at 8.25 pm.