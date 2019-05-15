Flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi after Indian man dies on board

A 52-year-old Indian man died on board an Alitalia flight to Milan, Italy, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi.

Kailash Chandra Saini was accompanied by his son Heera Lal on the New Delhi to Milan flight when he passed away on Tuesday.

“All the formalities in Abu Dhabi have been completed to repatriate the body back to India. We are now working with New Delhi to complete the official procedure,” M Rajamurugan, Counsellor at the Indian embassy in UAE, told PTI.

He said the Abu Dhabi authorities have issued a death certificate and the son would shortly fly out on an Etihad flight with his father’s body.

Saini, who belonged to Rajasthan, was residing in Italy.