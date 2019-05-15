Toggle Menu
Flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi after Indian man dies on boardhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/flight-makes-emergency-landing-in-abu-dhabi-after-indian-man-dies-on-board-5729044/

Flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi after Indian man dies on board

A 52-year-old Indian man died on board an Alitalia flight to Milan, Italy, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi.

Flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi after Indian man dies on board
The pilots made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi. (Representational Image)

A 52-year-old Indian man died on board an Alitalia flight to Milan, Italy, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi.

Kailash Chandra Saini was accompanied by his son Heera Lal on the New Delhi to Milan flight when he passed away on Tuesday.

“All the formalities in Abu Dhabi have been completed to repatriate the body back to India. We are now working with New Delhi to complete the official procedure,” M Rajamurugan, Counsellor at the Indian embassy in UAE, told PTI.

He said the Abu Dhabi authorities have issued a death certificate and the son would shortly fly out on an Etihad flight with his father’s body.

Saini, who belonged to Rajasthan, was residing in Italy.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian warships take part in international maritime defence exhibition in Singapore
2 India set to export first batch of missiles to South East Asian, Gulf countries: official
3 Air India pilot alleges sexual harassment against senior, airline sets up probe