‘No longer luxury, necessity for middle class’: Kejriwal urges Centre to regulate airfares amid West Asia conflict

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the NDA government’s decision to remove airfare caps for domestic flights imposed in December last year following IndiGo’s widespread flight disruptions. Terming air travel a necessity for the middle class, the former Delhi CM urged efficient regulation of airfares amid the West Asia conflict. Indian airlines have been grappling with operational disruptions, jet fuel price hike and weakening of rupee against the dollar amid the raging Iran war.

Anticipating skyrocketing flight charges, Kejriwal posted on X, “Airfares are increasingly going out of reach for the middle class. The Modi government is removing the cap on airfares, which might trigger high inflation in ticket prices. The government should instead work to regulate airfares more efficiently. Air travel is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity for the middle class.”