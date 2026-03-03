Over 250 flights cancelled across Indian airports today amid Gulf crisis

The continued unrest in the Middle East has disrupted flight services across the globe. In India, more than 250 flights were cancelled on Tuesday. The flight cancellations were primarily reported at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai airports.
An operator of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) shared on X, “Given the changing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, some westbound international flights may be subject to delays or operational adjustments.”
Flight operations were majorly affected by the escalating tensions in the Middle East, with over 1,117 international flight cancellations in India in four days.
The flight disruptions left travellers stranded across international stations and worried, but on Monday, some airlines resumed operations in the region, albeit partially. It was reported that Etihad and Emirates airlines operated a few of their flights, helping stranded passengers reach their destinations. Etihad flights to Mumbai and Delhi were reported to be two of the eight flights that took off from Abu Dhabi airport on Monday.
Over 3,000 flights were reported to be cancelled on Tuesday, as per flight tracking website FlightAware at 8.30 am. Emirates airline had the most cancellations with 490 flights, followed by Qatar Airways with 423, and flydubai with 345.
As for airports which have seen the most number of flight cancellations, Dubai International Airport topped the chart with 571 cancellations. Hamad International Airport in Doha saw 276 flight cancellations and Abu Dhabi International Airport saw 126 flight cancellations.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More