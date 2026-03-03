Over 250 flights cancelled across Indian airports today amid Gulf crisis

Flight operations have been disrupted due to the closure of airspaces in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving US, Israel and Iran. (PTI Photo)

The continued unrest in the Middle East has disrupted flight services across the globe. In India, more than 250 flights were cancelled on Tuesday. The flight cancellations were primarily reported at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai airports.

An estimated 80 flights were cancelled in Delhi and 107 in Mumbai, followed by 42 services from Bangalore and 30 at Chennai airport.

An operator of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) shared on X, “Given the changing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, some westbound international flights may be subject to delays or operational adjustments.”

Flight operations were majorly affected by the escalating tensions in the Middle East, with over 1,117 international flight cancellations in India in four days.