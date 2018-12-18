Flight attendant’s death: Delhi HC seeks police response on husband’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought police’s response on a bail plea of the husband of a flight attendant, who allegedly committed suicide in July.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the Delhi Police and asked it to file a status report in the matter. The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 14.

Anissia (39), who was married to Mayank Singhvi for two years, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13.

Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. He was arrested on July 16. He sought bail saying he has been in custody since July.

The court also took on record a portion of transcript of WhatsApp conversations between Mayank and his mother-in-law, which was placed before it by the man’s counsel.

The high court had on November 20 granted bail to the parents of Mayank, saying the elderly couple were primarily accused of instigating their son against her and not of demanding dowry.

Anissia’s family alleged that her husband physically abused her and often demanded money. The family claimed before the trial court that her death was not suicide but murder.

Before jumping off the terrace, Anissia sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, the police had said earlier.

Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights due to “compatibility issues”. They had an argument on the day of the incident as well following which she jumped from the terrace, police said.

The victim’s family had also given a complaint to police on June 27, saying Mayank would be responsible if anything happens to their daughter, police said.