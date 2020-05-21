Domestic flights new guidelines: No meals, extra baggage on flights; passengers will get safety kits

Passengers will only be allowed to obtain boarding pass through web check-in. They are also required to download the baggage tag for their check-in luggage, which is restricted to a maximum of one bag and handbag. (file) Passengers will only be allowed to obtain boarding pass through web check-in. They are also required to download the baggage tag for their check-in luggage, which is restricted to a maximum of one bag and handbag. (file)

No physical check-in counters at airports; no meals service on board aircraft; no extra check-in luggage. These are some of the key guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation Thursday after it allowed airlines to operate domestic flights from next week.

Passengers will only be allowed to obtain boarding passes through web check-in. They are also required to download the baggage tag for their check-in luggage, which is restricted to a maximum of one bag and a handbag.

Airlines are allowed to release boarding passes only after obtaining a self-declaration from passengers that they are not residing in a containment zone or have been under quarantine, the ministry guidelines said.

Passengers should also be wearing a mask from the time they enter the airport till they complete their journey. At the boarding gate, airlines will provide them with a safety kit that includes a three-layer surgical mask, face shield and sanitiser. Inside the flight, no meal services are allowed. Water bottles will be made available in the gallery area or on the seats. Passengers will also not be allowed to consume any eatables inside the craft. And no newspapers or magazines will be available on the flight or inside airport terminals.

The Airports Authority of India also issued guidelines for airports. Read them here

Other key guidelines for flight passengers

Passenger to report at the airport as per revised reporting time i.e, two hours before departure. Passenger should travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA

The passenger shall not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form

While waiting in the security hold area they should maintain social distancing and sanitisation protocols — Chairs marked ‘Not For Use’ should not be occupied

While going around F&B, retail outlets, etc.. passengers maintain hygiene and should be aware of the social distancing and locations where sanitizer would be available

Passengers should dispose of all the bio hazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow colored disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport

Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self- scanning of e-boarding pass

Passenger are advised to minimize use of lavatory and to avoid any non- essential movement in the aisles

Avoid queuing at the lavatory and only one companion for children and the elderly to be allowed

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd