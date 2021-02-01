Flesh trade racket busted in Mohali, two arrested

Zirakpur police busted a flesh trade racket being run at a hotel near Banur and arrested two men accused of trafficking.

Zirakpur police busted a flesh trade racket being run at a hotel near Banur and arrested two men accused of trafficking on Sunday. Police said two other accused are on the run.

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Onkar Singh said that they had received a tip off that some people were running a sex trafficking racket at Hotel LRC, located on the Zirakpur-Banur border, following which the police party raided the hotel and arrested two persons, identified as Achar Kumar alias Sonu and Sukhjeet Khan.

The hotel owner Shakti Chawla and his nephew Sandeep Kumar alias Rinku have been absconding.

The SHO said that the accused ran the flesh trade racket at their hotel and also extorted money from people by threatening them.

“They were alert and had deputed private security guards outside their hotel premises so that they could tip them off in case a police raid happened. They also had a back door which was used to facilitate the women involved in the racket, so that they would escape during the police raids. We also recovered photographs of women who used to work at the hotel,” the SHO said.

He further said that hotel owner Shakti Chawla was the main culprit of the racket.

The police produced the accused in the court of the duty magistrate. They were both remanded to two-day police custody.