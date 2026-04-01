Fleeing abuse at home, Andhra teen ‘gangraped’ after arriving in Odisha

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A 17-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, who ran away from her home after sexual abuse by her stepfather, was allegedly gangraped by three people in Odisha, where she was working at a tea stall.
The police Tuesday arrested three people, including a minor, SP Saravana Vivek M said.
According to police, the girl’s stepfather abused her sexually, which made her run away from home.
“Without a clear idea of where to go, she boarded an Odisha-bound train, where she worked at a tea stall in a railway station and stayed with a couple who worked there,” said Berhampur SP.
While working there, the girl befriended a 15-year-old boy, a suspect in the case, who took the victim to his home on March 29 to offer her food and shelter.
Here, the boy’s friends allegedly convinced them both to go to an isolated spot, where she she is believed to have been given an intoxicant and raped by the three suspects.
On March 30, the police found the girl, who was eventually sent to the child welfare committee after a medical examination.
While two of the suspects have been remanded in judicial custody, the third – the minor boy – has been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board. The police said they will also take action against the girl’s stepfather.
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