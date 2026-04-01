Fleeing abuse at home, Andhra teen ‘gangraped’ after arriving in Odisha

On March 30, the police found the girl, who was eventually sent to the child welfare committee after a medical examination.

A 17-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, who ran away from her home after sexual abuse by her stepfather, was allegedly gangraped by three people in Odisha, where she was working at a tea stall.

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The police Tuesday arrested three people, including a minor, SP Saravana Vivek M said.

According to police, the girl’s stepfather abused her sexually, which made her run away from home.

“Without a clear idea of where to go, she boarded an Odisha-bound train, where she worked at a tea stall in a railway station and stayed with a couple who worked there,” said Berhampur SP.

While working there, the girl befriended a 15-year-old boy, a suspect in the case, who took the victim to his home on March 29 to offer her food and shelter.