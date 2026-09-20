Flash floods toll may climb as high as 10,000, says Nepalese Finance Minister

A view of damaged structure following the flash flood in Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers in Nepal on September 1, 2026. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said on Saturday that the final toll from the August flash floods is expected to reach the same as that of the 2015 earthquake at 10,000 deaths.

As of Saturday, Nepal’s disaster management authority puts the death toll at 1,411 and the number of people missing at 5,875.

“The floods were geographically concentrated, but the human toll has been as massive as the 2015 earthquake,” Wagle said. The dead and missing include pilgrims, tourists, traders and small businessmen, he added.

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Wagle was speaking at a seminar organised by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in New Delhi. The Nepalese finance minister is on a three-day trip to India for high-level diplomatic and bilateral meetings, including with his counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.