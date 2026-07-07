Flash floods, mudslides in J-K: Highway blocked for 2nd day, houses and buildings damaged

Officials said that a number of houses, commercial establishments and vehicles were damaged as flood waters carrying mud and debris swept through several localities of Thathri town. (Source: Express Photo)

For the second day in a row, flash floods and mudslides hit Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday following heavy rain, causing extensive damage to public and private property.

The national highway between Doda and Kishtwar (NH-244) was again blocked at various locations due to landslides, prompting officials to suspend the movement of vehicular traffic on the road.

Officials said that a number of houses, commercial establishments and vehicles were damaged as flood waters carrying mud and debris swept through several localities of Thathri town. A few vehicles were reportedly washed away in the deluge.

While there were no immediate reports of loss of life, the district administration said it is closely monitoring the situation. Restoration teams have been pressed into service to clear the debris and restore traffic on the highway, officials said, adding that assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods is underway.