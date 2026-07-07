Flash floods, mudslides in J-K: Highway blocked for 2nd day, houses and buildings damaged

For the second day in a row, flash floods and mudslides hit Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday following heavy rain, causing extensive damage to public and private property.
The national highway between Doda and Kishtwar (NH-244) was again blocked at various locations due to landslides, prompting officials to suspend the movement of vehicular traffic on the road.
Officials said that a number of houses, commercial establishments and vehicles were damaged as flood waters carrying mud and debris swept through several localities of Thathri town. A few vehicles were reportedly washed away in the deluge.
While there were no immediate reports of loss of life, the district administration said it is closely monitoring the situation. Restoration teams have been pressed into service to clear the debris and restore traffic on the highway, officials said, adding that assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods is underway.
Earlier, during the early hours of Monday, flash floods triggered by heavy rain had damaged roads at Prem Nagar, disrupting vehicular traffic for more than eight hours along the Doda-Kishtwar highway. A number of vehicles near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar district were buried under a massive landslide.
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh wrote on X, “Just spoken to Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, after receiving the news from Kishtwar about flash flood, water gushing into the premises of the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project. Luckily, there was no loss of life.”
The Meteorological Department has already forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall/brief intense heavy showers between July 6 and 8 at some locations towards the afternoon and early morning/morning hours, saying that these may generate localised flash floods and landslides/mudslides at some vulnerable places of the Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal Range.
It has advised people to stay away from nullas, streams, and other areas prone to landslides.