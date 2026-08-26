As flash floods ravage Nepal, PM Modi offers ‘all possible humanitarian aid’

An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa, Nepal. (ANI Photo)

As flash floods in Nepal left at least 400 travellers missing, including 105 Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday spoke to his counterpart, Balendra Shah, and assured him of India’s full support and humanitarian assistance.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said. Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

After calling up Nepal PM Shah, Modi posted on X, “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.”