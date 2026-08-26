As flash floods ravage Nepal, PM Modi offers ‘all possible humanitarian aid’

The Indian embassy has put out helpline numbers for information related to Indians affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 06:21 PM IST
An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa, Nepal. (ANI Photo)An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa, Nepal. (ANI Photo)
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As flash floods in Nepal left at least 400 travellers missing, including 105 Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday spoke to his counterpart, Balendra Shah, and assured him of India’s full support and humanitarian assistance.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said. Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

After calling up Nepal PM Shah, Modi posted on X, “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.”

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“India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” he said.

The Indian embassy said that it has “remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal”.

Two helpline numbers for Indians

It also put out helpline numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing seven people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

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The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers—291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals—have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods. These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs, and remaining tourists from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia, and the Netherlands.

At least 59 of the Indians were Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims, the Samrat Tours and Travel agency said.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar helpline numbers, including toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144, and tourist police helpline 9851289445.

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Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police, and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of those who were in or travelling through the affected areas.

(With agency inputs from Kathmandu)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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