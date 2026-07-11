Flagging church attacks, AAP’s Sanjay Singh writes to PM Narendra Modi

“I write to express my deep concern over the disturbing and increasing attacks on churches, Christian institutions, pastors and members of the Christian community across the country,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over what he termed a “disturbing rise” in alleged attacks on churches, institutions, pastors and members of the Christian community across the country, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

Singh urged the PM to “uphold the Constitution, ensure the protection of religious freedom and take immediate action” against those responsible for targeting religious minorities in several states.

“I write to express my deep concern over the disturbing and increasing attacks on churches, Christian institutions, pastors and members of the Christian community across the country,” he said.