Flagging church attacks, AAP’s Sanjay Singh writes to PM Narendra Modi

Expressing deep concern over what he termed a “disturbing rise” in alleged attacks on churches, institutions, pastors and members of the Christian community across the country, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.
Singh urged the PM to “uphold the Constitution, ensure the protection of religious freedom and take immediate action” against those responsible for targeting religious minorities in several states.
“I write to express my deep concern over the disturbing and increasing attacks on churches, Christian institutions, pastors and members of the Christian community across the country,” he said.
Citing incidents reported from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, among other states, Singh said these were not isolated acts of violence but revealed a “disturbing pattern of organised intimidation, vandalism, disruption of peaceful worship and misuse of allegations of religious conversion to target the minorities.”
“The most recent incidents in West Bengal are deeply shocking. Reports indicate that churches and Christian gatherings have been repeatedly attacked in Sonarpur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Kharagpur,” Singh stated.