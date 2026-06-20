Centre bans 16 Fixed-Dose Combination drugs over safety concerns, orders immediate withdrawal

After reviewing the clinical data, the panel concluded that these 16 specific combinations offered no real therapeutic value to patients, leading to their immediate prohibition. (Source: Pexels)

The Centre has imposed an immediate ban on 16 Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the orders under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, effectively halting the manufacture, sale and distribution of these medicines across India after a scientific review flagged them that the formulations lacked therapeutic justification and could pose risks to public health.

Supreme Court review

This sweeping move breanch from a Supreme Court-mandated review of the Indian drug market. Following the court’s orders, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) formed an expert committee to completely remobve potentially harmful formulations. After reviewing the clinical data, the panel concluded that these 16 specific combinations offered no real therapeutic value to patients, leading to their immediate prohibition.