Centre bans 16 Fixed-Dose Combination drugs over safety concerns, orders immediate withdrawal

The Centre has imposed an immediate ban on 16 Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the orders under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, effectively halting the manufacture, sale and distribution of these medicines across India after a scientific review flagged them that the formulations lacked therapeutic justification and could pose risks to public health.
Supreme Court review
This sweeping move breanch from a Supreme Court-mandated review of the Indian drug market. Following the court’s orders, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) formed an expert committee to completely remobve potentially harmful formulations. After reviewing the clinical data, the panel concluded that these 16 specific combinations offered no real therapeutic value to patients, leading to their immediate prohibition.
here are the 16 FDC drugs banned by the Centre with immediate effect:
1 Acetyl Salicylic Acid + Ethoheptazine
2 Aloe Extract + Allantoin + Alpha Tocopherol Acetate + D-Panthenol + Vitamin A
3 Aloe Extract + Vitamin E + Dimethicone + Glycerine
4 Aloe Vera + Jojoba Oil + Vitamin E
5 Aloe Vera + Orange Oil
6 Aloe Vera + Jojoba Oil + Wheat Germ Oil + Tea Tree Oil
7 Aloe Vera + Vitamin E + Herbal Preparation
8 Dicyclomine + Paracetamol + Clidinium Bromide
9 Dicyclomine + Paracetamol + Clidinium Bromide + Chlordiazepoxide
10 Gliclazide + Chromium Picolinate
11 Paracetamol + Lignocaine
12 Amoxicillin + Serratiopeptidase + Lactobacillus Sporogenes
13 Amoxicillin + Cloxacillin + Lactic Acid Bacillus + Serratiopeptidase
14 Amoxicillin + Serratiopeptidase
15 Cefadroxyl + Probenecid
16 Cefuroxime + Serratiopeptidase