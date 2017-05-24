Five youths drown in river in UP

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

Five youths drowned today in Ulla river near Saidhary village under Lakhimpur city police station here. Seven friends, in the age group of 16 to 20 years had gone to the local river this morning when five of them slipped to the deeper side, City kotwali in-charge Nagesh Misra said.

As two of those who were near the bank shouted for help, villagers rushed to rescue the boys and police was informed. Inspector Nagesh Mishra, SDM Alok Verma and Mahewaganj police staff rushed to the spot, and divers were pressed into service.

After an hour long operation, all the five were taken out, of whom three were already dead, officials on the spot confirmed. Two others who were rushed to a hospital, were declared as brought dead, he said. The deceased have been identified as Himanshu, Priyanshu, Prashant, Ankit and Gopi, all belonging to Gokulpuri locality.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App