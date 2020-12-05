Pune: Five youths arrested for robbing shop owner in Bopdev Ghat

Police identified the five accused, all residents of Saswad area. (Representational Image)

Pune City Police have arrested five youths for allegedly robbing a 35-year-old man in Bopdev Ghat. Vikas Darekar (35), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk, has lodged the FIR in this case at the Kondhwa police station.

Police said the incident took place when Darekar, who runs a shop of fertiliser and medicine at Hivare village in Saswad, was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing the shop on November 29.

Around 8.30 pm, when he was heading towards Yevalewadi via Bopdev Ghat, eight youths on three motorcycles intercepted him, said police.

They allegedly pointed a sharp weapon at him and attacked him with an iron rod and snatched his bag carrying cash of Rs 1.3 lakh and a cell phone and fled from the spot, police said.

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Chetan More and Sub-inspector Prabhakar Kapure initiated an investigation. Acting on a tip-off to policemen Jyotiba Pawar and Amit Salunkhe, sleuths from the detection branch of Kondhwa police station laid a trap and nabbed five persons in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Police identified the five accused as Chetan Vairat (22), Suraj Gaikwad (19), Rohit Babar (21), Rajesh Nighole (22), Jagannath Waghmare (20), all residents of Saswad area.

Police have recovered two motorcycles that were allegedly used in the crime. A press release issued by the police on Friday stated that accused Rohit Babar, Rajesh Nighole are repeat offenders.

