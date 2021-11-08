Five years since demonetisation: Why hasn’t corruption ended, asks Priyanka Gandhi

On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation that scrapped the use of high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, Opposition parties – the Congress and Trinamool – criticised the government, calling the move a disaster.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday tweeted, “If demonetisation was successful then why hasn’t corruption ended? Why didn’t the black money come back? Why hasn’t the economy gone cashless? Why didn’t terrorism hurt? Why is inflation not controlled?”

अगर नोटबंदी सफल थी तो भ्रष्टाचार खत्म क्यों नहीं हुआ?

कालाधन वापस क्यों नहीं आया?

अर्थव्यवस्था कैशलेस क्यों नहीं हुई?

आतंकवाद पर चोट क्यों नहीं हुई?

महंगाई पर अंकुश क्यों नहीं लगा?#DemonetisationDisaster — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 8, 2021

TMC leader Derek O’Brien called November 8 a “black day” and shared screenshots of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tweets from 2016, asking the government to repeal the “draconian decision.”

On the night of 8 November 2016, barely hours after #Demonetisation was announced, only @MamataOfficial got it spot on. Five tweets calling out the draconian decision. (Take a look) #Black_Day_Indian_Economy pic.twitter.com/zpdmkFnZZM — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 8, 2021

As of October 8, 2021, currency with the public stood at a record high of Rs 28.30 lakh crore — up 57.48 per cent, or Rs 10.33 lakh crore, from a level of Rs 17.97 lakh crore on November 4, 2016. The jump in currency with the public was primarily driven by a rush for cash by the public in 2020 as the government announced stringent lockdown to tackle the spread of the Covid pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with an aim to reduce black money and increase tax compliance.

Against the government’s expectations that well over Rs 3 lakh crore of black money would not return to the banking system, just Rs 10,720 crore of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes failed to come back to the RBI. Over 21 months after the decision was taken, the RBI had received Rs 15.31 lakh crore of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, or 99.3 per cent of the Rs 15.417 lakh crore worth of notes which were in circulation as on November 8, 2016.

This prompted criticism from the Opposition, with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram saying: “Every rupee of the Rs 15.42 lakh crore has come back to the RBI. Remember who had said that Rs 3 lakh crore will not come back and that will be a gain for the government? I suspect that the bulk of the currency (Rs 10,720 crore) was in Nepal and Bhutan and some of that was lost or destroyed.”

The sudden withdrawal of notes led to liquidity shortage, claiming about 115 lives of those standing in bank and ATM queues. It had also roiled the economy, with demand falling, businesses facing a crisis, and GDP growth declining close to 1.5 per cent. Many small units were hit hard, with many reporting huge losses even after nine months.