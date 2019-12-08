Five-year-old raped in Darbhanga, one arrested

The girl’s parents started the search for her late in evening and saw the autorickshaw and heard the cries of the girl, who was taken to DMCH. The girl’s parents started the search for her late in evening and saw the autorickshaw and heard the cries of the girl, who was taken to DMCH.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by in Darbhanga on Friday evening. She has been admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and is said to be critical. The accused was arrested late on Friday.

Darbhanga Police said an autorickshaw driver, identified as Tetar Sahni, got the girl to sit in his autorickshaw, parked it at a deserted place and allegedly raped the child. The girl’s parents started the search for her late in evening and saw the autorickshaw and heard the cries of the girl, who was taken to DMCH.

A police official said, “As the autorickshaw had been left at the spot, it was not difficult to trace the accused, who was arrested late on Friday night.”

