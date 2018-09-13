Five-year-old raped by 13-year-old relative in Odisha, critical

She was taken to a hospital before being shifted to an ICU on Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital before being shifted to an ICU on Wednesday.

A five-year-old physically challenged girl has been admitted in a critical condition to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack after she was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old relative.

The girl’s parents, who live in a slum in Bhubaneswar, found her with serious injuries and reported the matter to the police. She was taken to a hospital before being shifted to an ICU on Wednesday.

“We received the girl in a critical condition,” said the college’s emergency officer Bhubana-nanda Moharana. “She is being attended by a team of gynaecologist, paediatrician, anaesthetist, and a general surgeon,” Moharana said.

“The boy is the child’s maternal uncle,” said the girl’s cousin. “Nobody suspects close relatives of foul play,” he said. The accused is being questioned in the presence of his parents. A case has been filed under Sections 376 (1) (2) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.

