Five-year limit for officials to work for Union minister as PS, OSD

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has decided not to allow officials to serve as Private Secretary (PS) or Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to a Union minister for more than five years.

Sources said the Prime Minister’s Office has shot down requests from at least six ministers for approval to continue with their PS and OSD from the previous NDA tenure.

Last week, three officials were allowed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) to serve as PS for the “balance period of five years” with effect from the date of taking charge.

Saket Kumar’s appointment as PS to Home Minister Amit Shah was approved until July 29, 2023, and M Imkongla Jamir has until July 22, 2020 with Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Ashish Kumar has been given permission until August 27, 2021 to serve as PS to Minister of State Jitendra Singh who holds multiple portfolios.

Sources said officials would also not be allowed to serve for more than 10 years as personal staff of Union ministers in their entire career, including on an “informal basis”.

The move follows a March 2010 order by the ACC fixing a ceiling of 10 years beyond which an officer is not permitted to be appointed with ministers, irrespective of level. It also fixed the tenure of PS and OSD to five years within this overall limit. The only exception given was for the PM’s personal staff.

The rationale was that a long absence from the parent department hurt cadre management.