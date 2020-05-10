Five workers killed as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Migrant workers travel towards their homes in trucks from Lucknow Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Migrant workers travel towards their homes in trucks from Lucknow Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Five workers were killed and 13 others were injured when a mango laden truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday.

The truck, on its way from Hyderabad to Agra, turned sideways on the highway trapping the workers who were seated in the space between crates. There were 18 persons, including the driver and at least one cleaner, in the vehicle. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Narsinghpur SP Gurkaran Singh told The Indian Express that the workers were mostly likely travelling illegally. He said it’s not clear from where they had boarded the vehicle. The condition of the injured is stable and one of the workers was coughing and his sample has been sent for testing, Singh said.

In-charge of Mungwani Police Station Shivmangal Rathod said the workers belonged to Uttar Pradesh. He said the injured were being treated at a hospital in Narsinghpur.

The mishap occurred a day after 16 migrant workers from Shahdol and Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh were run over by a goods train when they were asleep on a railway track in Aurangabad in Maharashtra early on Friday.

