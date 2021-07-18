Five who ran blog that put out ‘hit-lists’ held: J&K cops

The police had claimed in the past that it was being run from Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday said it has arrested five people running a blog that was behind a “smear campaign” against prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari and other persons before their killing.

The police said that the blog, kashmirfight.wordpress.com, was being “run by a white collar terrorist syndicate” whose task was to prepare a “hit-list” of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers, and political functionaries. The police had claimed in the past that it was being run from Pakistan.

“In a JK-wide operation, houses and properties at multiple locations… belonging to five persons were searched…,” the police said, adding that they seized several cell phones, digital storage devices and computing platforms.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanatnagar, Sofi Mohammad Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora Hazratbal and Javed Khalid from Poonch.

With the arrests, the police said, “it is expected that the ultimate plans behind the murder of Journalist Shujaat Bukhari, Advocate Babar Qadri and businessman Satpal Nischal would come to the fore.”