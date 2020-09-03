Five UNSC members to block Pakistan move to list two Indians as global terrorists

These two Indian nationals are among those who were working on projects in Afghanistan. (File)

The US, UK, France, Germany and Belgium on Wednesday decided to block Pakistan’s move to list two Indian nationals as global terrorists under the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee.

Earlier, they had put a hold on the listing, to give time for evidence to be provided. With no evidence at hand, the five countries decided to block the proposal.

While the US, UK and France are permanent members of the UNSC, Germany and Belgium are non-permanent members.

The listing requests concerned two Indian nationals, identified as Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa and Appaji Angara.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, T S Tirumurti tweeted on Wednesday, “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs.”

India believes that Islamabad is trying to hit back after New Delhi managed to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee in May last year.

In July, Pakistan, with the support of UN Security Council permanent member and its all-weather ally China, had moved the 1267 Al Qaida sanctions committee to designate two Indians as global terrorists after accusing them of terror attacks in Balochistan and Peshawar, and even registered FIRs against them.

With this, Pakistan has tried to get four Indian nationals listed as global terrorists. All four, who were working in Afghanistan, have left the country and returned to India.

Angara was working as a software developer in a bank in Kabul. Pakistan had accused him of a terrorist attack on Mall Road in Lahore on February 13, 2017, along with Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban, Pakistan. In the dossier submitted to the 1267 committee, Angara has been accused of the attack on Army School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

Duggivalasa worked as head of a company engaged in capacity-building projects in Afghanistan. He was accused of a terror attack on Siraj Raisani, a Pakistani politician, on July 13, 2018 in Mastung, Balochistan, in which 160 people were killed.

These two Indian nationals are among those who were working on projects in Afghanistan.

