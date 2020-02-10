Five undertrials, including those accused of rape, murder, flee Karjat jail

The five escaped from a sub-jail in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. (Photo for representation) The five escaped from a sub-jail in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. (Photo for representation)

Five undertrial prisoners, including those facing charges of murder and rape, escaped from a sub-jail in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra, Sunday evening.

A police officer said around 7.30 pm, the five undertrials fled by breaching the barracks’ ceiling, made of earthen tiles. Immediately after the incident came to light, search teams were formed to look for the five, three of whom are accused of murder, while two others are facing trial in a rape and a firearm sale case.

According to the police, the sub-jail, located near the police station and the block office of Karjat taluka, houses persons in both police and magisterial custody. The sub-jail is administered by the police.

An internal inquiry has also been launched to investigate negligence or possible involvement of duty personnel, officers said.

