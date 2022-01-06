Five tribal youths ‘beaten up’ by coaches at sports academy in Chhattisgarh

Five tribal youths from a sports academy in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur have submitted an application to police to register an FIR against two of their coaches for allegedly beating them up and abusing them.

A 17-year-old, one of the five who approached police, said, “The two coaches beat us up badly on January 4. After practice, they made us wait, abused and taunted us and told us that we wouldn’t be able to practice more as lockdown was imminent. We were already agitated due to lack of practice, and some of us raised our voice. We were then beaten up with a belt.” The five academy students then headed to the police station and registered their complaint.

Complaints against the two coaches have also been registered in the past with the Bastar division commissioner and Bijapur district officials.

The coaches were not available for comment.

According to the 17-year-old, the beatings were not a new occurrence. “The coaches have beaten us earlier also, including girl students . Everybody is too scared that we could be thrown out of the academy if we complain. But we have had enough,” he said.

Other students alleged that the two coaches have previously used racial slurs and other abuses against them.

Police have taken cognizance of the complaint and the matter is being investigated, a senior officer said. The district collector has also ordered a probe. “We have instituted an inquiry, as has the police. We are going to take appropriate action on whoever is in the wrong,” Bijapur Collector Rajendra Katara said.

The academy in Bijapur, established by government in 2016 is instrumental in bringing out Chhattisgarh’s sporting talent.