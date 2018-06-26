Five-time rise in applications to join RSS after Pranab’s Nagpur speech: Sangh leader

Pranab Mukherjee had delivered a speech at RSS’s Tritiya Varsh Training Programme. Pranab Mukherjee had delivered a speech at RSS’s Tritiya Varsh Training Programme.

Online applications to join the RSS have increased nearly five times since June 7 when former president Pranab Mukherjee delivered a speech at its Nagpur headquarters, and around 40 per cent of these applications are from West Bengal, claimed Sangh leaders Monday.

“On June 6, online applications received were 378. On June 7, it rose to 1,779. Thereafter, on an average we are getting around 1,200-1,300 applications daily. About 40 per cent of these applications are from Bengal,” said Biplab Roy, RSS Prachar Pramukh (spokesperson), South Bengal.

“He is a former president and an experienced and popular politician. There was enthusiasm surrounding his visit to Nagpur in the media. It was likely that his visit would drew immediate attention of many towards the RSS, who filed online applications. His presence is one of the reasons. However, we feel that it is RSS’s 92 years of work for the country which is drawing the people towards the organisation,” said Roy.

“Pranab Mukherjee’s presence is one of the reasons behind the increase in online applications, but it is not the only reason. Earlier many like former president APJ Abdul Kalam spoke at RSS meet,” said Rantideb Sengupta, a former journalist associated with the RSS.

During the press meet, RSS leaders highlighted a statement by Manmohan Vaidya, joint general secretary of RSS, and said that there need not be unnecessary controversy over Mukherjee’s visit as stalwarts from different fields in the country have spoken at RSS meets.

