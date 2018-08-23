Five-time MP, Mumbai Congress stalwart Gurudas Kamat dies at 63

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning in New Delhi.

Kamat, a five-term Lok Sabha member and a stalwart of Mumbai Congress for decades, was 63. Sources said Kamat was given tea in the morning when he complained of sudden breathlessness. His driver rushed him to Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, around 7 am. He reportedly died on way.

Kamat had last tweeted at 11 pm on Tuesday, wishing “Eid Mubarak”. On Tuesday, he had also called on Ahmed Patel and wished him on his birthday and congratulated on his appointment as AICC treasurer. READ | Who was Gurudas Kamat?

Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated, “The sudden passing away of senior leader Gurudas Kamat ji, is a massive blow to the Congress family. Gurudas ji helped build the Congress party in Mumbai and was greatly respected and admired by all.”

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi rushed to Primus Hospital soon after getting the news. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who also visited the hospital, said he was “shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of Kamat.”

Gurudas Kamat death: UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Primus Hospital.

Among other Congress leaders who went to the hospital were Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Gurudas Kamat-ji. He was a great orator, leader with superb organisational skills, a wonderful human being & above all a dear friend This is a huge loss to the party,” Patel tweeted.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a condolence message, recalled Kamat’s “excellent organisational skill” and his “penchant to serve the problems of people, especially Mumbaikars”.

Supporters gather at Gurudas Kamat's Chembur house to pay last respects

Kamat was handpicked by Rajiv Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 1984. He rose up the ranks and became the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief in 2003. He led the organisation in the metropolis until 2008.

After winning in 1984 election, he went on to represent Mumbai North East constituency in Lok Sabha in 1991, 1998 and 2004. He represented Mumbai North West in his last term in 2009. In 2014, he lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar from the same seat.

