Five teams deployed to track Sharjeel Imam; raids on

A day after the Delhi Police filed sedition charges against JNU student Sharjeel Imam for an anti-CAA speech he made on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, at least five teams of the Crime Branch have been deployed across three cities to look for him.

Delhi Police additional PRO Anil Mittal said on Monday, “Raids are being conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi… and at least five teams of the Crime branch of the Delhi Police have been deployed.”

Apart from Delhi, sedition charges against Imam have been filed in UP, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

On Monday, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a press note that a security report, dated January 27, has been received by the chief proctor’s office from the office of the chief security officer.

“…it has been mentioned, citing media reports, that on January 16, Imam made provocative speeches at AMU, threatening the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country upheld by the Indian constitution,” said Kumar. The chief proctor has directed Imam to meet the proctorial committee no later than February 3. Asked on what basis he submitted a report of a speech made outside the JNU campus, CSO Naveen Yadav refused to comment.

