Five suspected cases of coronavirus detected in Haryana

Five suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, which has spread fears in China, were reported in Haryana on Tuesday.

Two of the suspected persons are from Gurugram while the other three are from Faridabad, Nuh, and Panipat district. Director-general of state health services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said that the patient have recently traveled to Haryana from China. Kamboj said that as of now, no positive case of coronavirus has been reported from any part of the country.

The director-general said that they have already set up isolation wards in the government hospitals at all district headquarters in the state apart from the rapid response teams. An advisory has already been circulated to chief medical officers (CMOs) of all the districts. “Today, we also held video-conferencing with all the CMOs to tell them regarding the steps to be taken in case of any suspected case of coronavirus is detected,” he added.

As per the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) latest situation report, as of January 27, there are roughly 2,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection globally, at least 2,741 of which are in China.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Today said the Central government is planning to send an airplane to evacuate Indians stuck in China’s Huebei province due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“We are in contact with Chinese authorities to bring back Indians from China. Once they are brought back they will be kept in quarantine for 2 weeks and necessary medical facilities will be provided to them.” Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan told ANI.

