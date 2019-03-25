Five sailors detained in Greece return

More than 13 months after being jailed in Greece, five Indian sailors returned home on Sunday.

Advertising

The crew, including Bhupinder Dingh (21), Gagan Deep (22), Rohtash Kumar (24), Satish Patil (28) and Jaideep Thakur (32), were among eight men on-board the merchant vessel, MV Andromeda, that was en route from Cyprus to Libya in December 2017.

However, just a month into the voyage, when the ship berthed in Greece, the authorities grounded the vessel and detained the crew for allegedly carrying explosive material.

Even as the Greek police filed charges against the crew, the Ministry of External Affairs and Mumbai-based shipping unions, Maritime Union of India (MUI) and National Union of Seafarers of India, worked to secure the release of the Indian nationals.

Advertising

Two weeks ago, a Greek court freed the men after dismissing the charges, said the MUI. Amar Singh Thakur, general secretary, MUI, said the crew landed in Mumbai on Sunday and will meet Amitabh Kumar, additional director general of shipping, for a debriefing.

Thakur added that the men were exhausted from their ordeal and that their families were relieved at their return.