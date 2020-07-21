Five Rafale jets to arrive by July 29

The bench had on December 14 dismissed petitions which sought a court-monitored probe into the deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France. The bench had on December 14 dismissed petitions which sought a court-monitored probe into the deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France.

The Indian Air Force Monday announced that the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets will come to India from France by the end of July. India has bought 36 Rafale jets in a deal worth 7.87 billion euros.

In a statement, the Air Force said the jets will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on July 29, subject to weather. It said, “No media coverage is planned on arrival. The final induction ceremony will take place in second half of August 20 wherein full media coverage would be planned.”

It stated that aircrew and ground crew of the Air Force “have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now” and after the aircraft arrive, “efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest”.

Meanwhile, the Air Force leadership is set to meet for its biannual conference to discuss deployments and the national security scenario from July 22 to July 24. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the conference.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd