Five questions: Govt using NRC to exclude millions, says TMC’s Arpita Ghosh

Trinamool Congress MP Arpita Ghosh tells The Indian Express why she took the example of George Orwell’s novel ‘1984’ while raising the matter of NRC in Lok Sabha on Wednesday

Why did you equate India of today with Orwell’s ‘1984’?

Those who have read the novel would understand. I see many similarities. The government is using Aadhaar to collect data of common man for surveillance, and now the NRC is being used to exclude millions of people. This is the hallmark of a totalitarian society, an Orwellian society.

The NRC process was started by the Congress and then mandated by Supreme Court.

So what? Can’t the (present) government make a law to include those 40 lakh people? What is Parliament for? If the government wanted, it could always have said that from now on we will not include anyone.

Why do you think the government is not doing that?

Because this is the height of fascism. Fascism is nothing but surveillance and exclusion of people. Let’s say half of the 40 lakh people are included later. But that would still mean 20 lakh people just ceasing to exist as per government records. Where will they go? These are people who had voted even in the last elections. Now you say they should be out just because they do not vote for you?

How do you think Aadhaar is part of this design?

It is a tool for surveillance. Why do they need all data? If they (government) want to keep an eye on someone, they should keep an eye on the likes of Nirav Modi and other thieves, not the common man who is not doing anything illegal. Why should I give out my Aadhaar number for mutual funds, mobile phones, and so forth, to private companies? Why do you need the data, if not for surveillance?

Are you convinced that all this substantiates your charge that India is now an Orwellian society?

Orwell wrote keeping in mind the then Communist state, and its “thought police”. If you ask anyone, the same is happening in India now.

