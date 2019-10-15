Five Punjab cops jailed since militancy period to be released

Accepting the Punjab government’s request, the Centre has granted special remission of sentence and cleared the release of five state police personnel serving sentences in different jails for crimes committed during the period of militancy, a Home Ministry statement said on Monday.

“The decision has been approved by the government of India on humanitarian and compassionate considerations. A communication to this effect was sent to Punjab for taking necessary action,” it said

These prisoners were convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. Earlier, the Centre had decided to grant special dispensation to nine Sikh prisoners in various jails.

The Punjab government has decided to release 550 prisoners from its jails on humanitarian grounds to mark the ensuing 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.