Five Air India passengers held on suspicion of travelling on fake documents

Five persons were detained and are being questioned by the security agencies after an Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur landed in the city on Monday.

Jodhpur’s Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar Vashishta, said that a person on board the flight alleged that four persons on the airplane were acting suspiciously.

“The whole issue started when one of the passengers gave some information to the crew members, alleging that some other persons, who were on board, were suspicious and that they were travelling on fake documents and their activities are also very suspicious. On the basis of that information, the Air India crew informed the airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” the Commissioner said.

“So initially they detained and started interrogating (the persons). And then the airport authorities informed the Jodhpur police,” he said, adding that “It was never a case of bomb threat or terrorism related scare…nothing of that sort. Our DCP himself is interrogating the persons now.”

