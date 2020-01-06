Five Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 175 crore off Gujarat coast

The five arrested are all residents of Karachi in Pakistan The five arrested are all residents of Karachi in Pakistan

Five Pakistani nationals were arrested and narcotic substance worth Rs 175 crore was seized from a boat in Indian waters northwest of Jakhau in Kutch of Gujarat on Sunday night, in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Nearly 35 packets of heroin were seized from the five men, who are now being probed by different agencies.

“ATS Gujarat had got credible information that an illegal consignment of narcotic drugs, heroin, is going to be smuggled in Gujarat through the coast. The information further revealed that the consignment is being sent in a Pakistani fishing boat. ATS officers contacted the Indian Coast Guard, and it was decided to launch a joint operation to apprehend the smugglers and seize the contraband,” a statement from the ATS office read.

The ATS officials boarded Indian Coast Guard Fast Interceptor Boats (IBs) at Jakhau, Kutch, and a joint search with ICG was started. Commandos of Marine Task Force and SOG Bhuj-Kutch were kept in boats in Indian waters to help in apprehending the smugglers. The officials were undertaking continuous search operations near Jakhau.

“A suspicious Pakistani boat was identified at the said location in Indian waters. ICG IBs stealthily started following the boat, and at the opportune moment officers and personnel of ICG IBs along-with ATS Officers successfully boarded the suspicious boat. The search of the suspicious boat revealed 35 packets of contraband heroin on Pakistani boat JamJam. The approximate weight of confiscated contraband is 35 Kg valuing Rs 175 crores (approx) in the international market,” the statement added.

The five arrested Pakistani nationals have been identified as Anees Isa Bhatti (30), Ismail Mohammed Kachchi (50), Ashhraf Usman Kutchhi (42), Kareem Abdulla Kutchhi (37) and Abubakar Ashraf Sumra (55) — all residents of Karachi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd