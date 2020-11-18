Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district

According to sources, the family was under debt, although no loans had been taken from the local bank

Five members of a family, including two minors, were found dead at their home in Kendri village near Raipur on Monday morning.

According to Raipur police, the deceased have been identified as Lalita Bai (60), Pramila (30), Kirti (8) along with Narendra and Kamlesh Sahu (35), a resident of Kendri village near Abhanpur in Raipur district.

Sahu is suspected of killing his two children, wife, and mother, before dying by suicide, the police said. No suicide note was found.

“Their relatives and neighbors got suspicious when no one in the house woke up till 07:00 am, and would not answer their doors, which were locked from inside,” an officer on the spot said. He added, “When the doors were broken, we found bodies of the two women and the two children on cots in one room, while Kamlesh was found dead in the other room.”

While the post-mortem reports are awaited, Raipur SSP Ajay Yadav said, “Prima facie the cause of death seems to be strangulation and the deaths of the four members are homicidal. Kamlesh strangulated his family and then died by suicide. We are investigating all the angles and reasons.”

Kamlesh Sahu, youngest in six siblings, worked at a welder shop in Abhanpur, while his wife worked as a construction worker in Raipur. Sahu’s older brother, who lives nearby informed the family that Pramila suffered from some illness that led to swelling and pain in her legs. Villagers also claimed that Sahu used to stay aloof and didn’t interact with others.

According to sources, the family was under debt, although no loans had been taken from the local bank. Police is investigating if they had borrowed from local moneylenders.

A senior officer requesting anonymity said, “The family had celebrated Diwali, and other festivities even on Sunday morning. They had two ration cards and had taken the supplies from PDS for the last month. Local authorities are unaware of any big loan as well. But there definitely is a reason, as it seems that Kamlesh planned the murders and his suicide. All angles are investigated.”

