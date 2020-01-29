Five Naxals arrested in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

The Naxals were arrested from Abuzmad forest of Bhamragad tahsil (Representational Image) The Naxals were arrested from Abuzmad forest of Bhamragad tahsil (Representational Image)

Five Naxalites have been arrested from Abuzmad forest of Bhamragad tahsil following an encounter with security forces, the Gadchiroli police said.

“The arrests were made by our commandos following an encounter near Permilbhatti, the last village on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday morning around 9.30 am,” Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde told The Indian Express.

Balkawde said: “We had launched an operation on the basis of intelligence input that there was a Naxal meeting happening near Permilbhatti. An encounter ensued between our parties and Naxals numbering around 40. After about 15 minutes of exchange of fire, Naxals decamped from the spot. But our team followed them and five of them were apprehended near the village after a second round of exchange there.”

The names of the arrested Naxals are Rainu Sonu Wadde, 20, a resident of Padmakot village of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, Bandu Chukku Wade, 25, also from Padmakot, both members of Kutul dalam of Chhattisgarh, Sukhram Soma Usendi, 40, a residebt of Usewada (Narayanpur), Doghe Irpa Usendi, 30, also from Usewada and Keye Saybi Wadde, 40, all three militia members of CPI (Maoist), according to a press note issued by Gadchiroli police.

