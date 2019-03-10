Five names in running for west Delhi seat: Gopal Rai

The AAP is “exploring all options” in selecting its candidate for the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the party’s Delhi convenor, Gopal Rai, said.

Rai said a list of five names have been shortlisted, but did not elaborate further. However, party sources said the list includes names of Delhi MLAs and ministers. Sources said the possibility of the seat going to the Congress in the event of an AAP-Congress alliance was strong. “However, the list of names being considered are all local figures, not from outside. There are names of ministers and MLAs also, but they are down in the pecking order,” they said.

Rai told The Indian Express that unlike other constituencies, where prabharis or in-charges were appointed by last October, the West Delhi candidate will get much less time to prepare.

The party announced candidate names for six out of the seven constituencies of Delhi so far. All candidates were appointed as prabharis to the respective constituencies. Businessman Rajpal Solanki was made the West Delhi prabhari, but he had opted out citing health issues.

“We must remember that we are directly announcing the candidate’s name in this case. In the other seats, prabharis were appointed, who got adequate time to assess their positions and launch their campaigns,” Rai said. ens