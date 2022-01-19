Five more Covid deaths in district, 1,195 new positive cases

The district on Tuesday recorded five more deaths due to Covid-19 infection, taking the number of fatalities to 1,092. As many as 1,195 positive cases were reported, increasing the tally to 81,421 with 8,317 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 574 cases were reported from Mohali, 220 from Kharar, 177 from Dhakoli, 79 from Gharuan, 61 from Boothgarh, 46 from Derabassi, 22 from Banur, 11 from Kurali and five from Lalru. She added that 707 patients have recovered from the infection.

According to the health department, 5,269 samples were collected on Tuesday and the district recorded a positivity rate of 22.6 per cent. The health officials said that 17 patients were admitted to hospitals while 8,300 patients were under home isolation. One patient was admitted to L-3 hospital while 16 were admitted to L-2 hospital.

In the last three days, the district has recorded a total of 12 deaths, which is a cause of concern for the health department. When the third break had started, the doctors said that the cases would be mild and not as severe as the second wave. With the death toll continuing to rise, the health department will have to find ways to control the Covid-19 spread.