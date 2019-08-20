Five Ministers are special guests at first Express Governance Awards

To celebrate a wide range of what excellence in governance means, five Union ministers will present the inaugural The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards Wednesday in New Delhi to district magistrates for outstanding work in 16 categories.

From Agriculture to Education and Technology and from Health to Women Development and Inclusive Innovation, the biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by the women and men at the forefront of governance, who script change that touches countless lives.

Five Union ministers are special guests at the awards: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice; Communications; and Electronics and Information Technology; Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Railways and Commerce and Industry; and Dr Jitendra Singh, Ministry of State (Independent charge), Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State in the PMO; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; and Departments of Atomic Energy and Space.

As many as 249 entries were received from 84 districts in 24 states for the awards. The winning entries include projects like an anti-corruption drive along the international border, a district hospital which now boasts of new operation theatres and an initiative to bring farmers together and enable them to get aid from banks and benefits of the under government schemes.

An eminent jury headed by former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha and comprising Wajahat Habibullah, former chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities and the first Chief Information Commissioner of India, Nirupama Rao, India’s Foreign Secretary from 2009 to 2011 who was also India’s Ambassador to the United States, China and the High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, and K M Chandrasekhar, former Cabinet Secretary, chose the winners from among entries that came in from across the country.

The entries were submitted by district magistrates and the detailed reports of the project and its implementation were screened by the jury. KPMG, the knowledge partner for the awards, conducted an exhaustive check on the parameters of innovation, impact, implementation and people participation for all the entries.

The shortlist was then verified by reporters and editors of The Indian Express by field visits and an audit after which the jury chose the winners.