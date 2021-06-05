Five-level unlockdown plan starts from monday: Maharashtra plans to unlock

A shopkeeper cleans a mannequin after opening her shop, as unlocking of COVID-19 lockdown begins, in Solapur, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra late Friday announced a five-level lockdown plan for the state, to come into effect from June 7, based on positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district and cities with corporations.

Under the plan, districts and cities falling in “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have near lockdown-like curbs in place.

Mumbai will fall in Level 2 of unlockdown.

Malls, theatres and all shops can resume normal operations in Level 1 districts. In Level 2 districts, malls and theatres can operate at 50 per capacity, while districts under levels 3, 4 and 5, can function with some restrictions, it was announced.

Similarly, restaurants, trains and many economic and recreational activities, including gyms and salons, will be allowed in Level 1 districts, as will trains and other public transport services. Weddings, funerals and other social gatherings can be held without restrictions in Level 1 areas. In other areas, these activities can be held with restrictions.

Manufacturing and other industries can also resume in Level 1 and 2 areas without restrictions, and with some restrictions in the rest.

As per data released by the Public Health Department, at this time the Level 1 districts are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal.

Level 2 will have Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule. In Level 3, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts.

According to a notification, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department, which will declare the occupancy of oxygenated beds and positivity rate of the state and every district.

Cities like Mumbai and its satellite towns, along with Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nagpur will be treated as administrative units. Officials said that 34 districts, apart from Mumbai and its suburbs, will be treated as administrative units.