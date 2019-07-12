Five killed in mishap on Jalandhar-Jammu highway

Five persons died on the spot and three others were seriously injured when two cars collided on the Jalandhar-Jammu Highway near Bhogpur Thursday morning.

Advertising

The accident took place near Pachranga village at around 8 am.

Police sources said that there were five persons sitting in an Alto car coming from Jammu when its tyre burst and it crossed over towards the opposite lane and got hit by an Innova that was moving towards the Tanda side.

All those seated in the Alto were killed. The deceased were identified as brothers Deve Raj and Darshan Kumar, their wives Lajwanti and Rajkumari, and driver Sunil Kumar. They were all from Chakk Roti village in R S Pura, Jammu.

Advertising

The three occupants of the Innova, who were seriously injured, were identified as NRI Maninder Singh, Satpal Singh and Navkiran Kaur of Ghorewaha of Hoshiarpur.

Police are investigating the case.

16-year-old killed in accident at Basti Bawa Khel

In another accident, a 16-year-old student died and five sustained serious injuries after a car rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Basti Bawa Khel locality. According to police, the auto-rickshaw driver Sarabjit Mattu, was ferrying school children when a car rammed into the auto.

All the injured were rushed to Civil Hospital.

The deceased was identified as a Rani, a migrant, who died during treatment.

Police said that the incident is under investigation.