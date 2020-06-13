Five killed as mine caves in in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh

Five people have been killed and three other injured Five people have been killed and three other injured

Five persons were killed and as many others injured on Saturday when the lime mine they were working at caved in at Pasgari area near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The condition of three of the injured persons is critical, said Shahdol police control room spokesman Suhail Khan. He said the incident occurred when some people were digging the lime mine under the limits of Beohari police station.

“The critically injured persons have been admitted in district hospital while two others a local hospital,” he said. Khan said rescue operation has ended. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added

