Five kids among 10 who left Kerala to join IS: Police

Kerala Police suspect that 10 people, including five children, from Kannur have sneaked out of the country with the intention to join the Islamic State.

According to police, two families, including their five children, and another person from Azhikode region have been missing since November 19. “They have left their houses informing relatives that they were going to Mysore. However, we have now come to know that they did not go to Mysore, instead flew to the UAE. We could confirm that these persons, including two women, have moved to Iran,” said police sources.

Sources said police are collecting specific details about their journey from Kerala to Iran. “The families of the missing persons haven’t so far made a formal complaint, although they know that their dear ones have left the country. It is confirmed that they have left the country after moving out of their homes under the guise of visit to Mysore. We haven’t registered any case so far. In the past, we had registered cases only when someone either returned from IS areas or was deported back to India,” sources said.

Official sources said one of the missing families is related to Fousiya, who had allegedly moved to Syria in 2016. Fousiya’s husband T V Shameer and son Salman had reportedly died in Syria last year while fighting for the IS. Another person among the missing was close to Shameer.

Police sources said at least three dozen people had left Kerala to join the IS in Afghanistan and Syria between 2014 and 2016. “Many of them, including women, have died fighting for IS over recent years. Only a few are reportedly alive. They had sent audio clips to families back in Kerala about the death of their colleagues in the war zone,” sources said.