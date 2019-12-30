Five Kashmiri political leaders, detained since August 5, released

Kashmir was placed in lockdown on August 5 when the government revoked its special status Kashmir was placed in lockdown on August 5 when the government revoked its special status

Four months after they were placed under house arrest on August 5, five political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were released on Monday. The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference, the PDP, and the Congress. They were kept under preventive detention, officials said.

Those released are Zahoor Mir, Dr Ghulam Nabi, Ishfaq Jabbar, Yasir Reshi, and Bashir Mir. Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

The political leaders were released from MLA hostel, located on the banks of Dal Lake, where thirty-four political detainees were shifted. Two other detainees-Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist- were released last month.

Mainstream political leaders were among several detained as part of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of its special status under Article 370. The government had assured the release of all political detainees in a “phased manner”.

However, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah continue to remain in detention. While senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act and remains confined to his residence, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained at different locations in the city.

