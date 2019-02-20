Six Army jawans feared dead in avalanche in Himachal’s Kinnaur

At least six jawans of the Army’s JK Rifles unit were feared dead after a massive snow avalanche hit them on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said that the body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced. The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border, he added.

Several jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.

Extensive search and rescue operations by the army for the missing personnel are currently in progress.

More details awaited