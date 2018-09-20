Five inmates flee Purnia juvenile home after killing warden and a fellow prisoner

Of the five juveniles, three face murder charges and the rest are accused in an Arms Act case. (representational image) Of the five juveniles, three face murder charges and the rest are accused in an Arms Act case. (representational image)

Five inmates escaped from a juvenile home in Purnia on Wednesday evening after killing a warden and a fellow inmate. Of the five, three face murder charges and the rest are accused in an Arms Act case.

The police said the inmates came out of their room with pistols and fired at warden Bijendra Kumar and a fellow juvenile prisoner facing trial under POSCO Act. The bullet hit struck Kumar in his neck and the inmate in his head. Both died on the way to hospital.

They later opened fire in the air and fled.

A senior police officer claimed the juvenile prisoner who was shot dead was “an informer”. He had allegedly tipped off the home officials about inmates being addicted to cough syrup. A subsequent search found Corex cough syrup bottles.

He had also complained to the Juvenile Justice Board about threat to his life. The shooting happened on the day the board ordered them to be shifted to another remand home.

Purnia SP Vishal Sharma said: “We have been conducting raids to trace the children who have fled the remand home. We are also trying to find out how arms reached the remand home.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App