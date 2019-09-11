Five INLD MLAs disqualified from Haryana Assembly

A week after receiving the resignations of four INLD MLAs who have switched to Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala from Vidhan Sabha, Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar Tuesday disqualified them from membership of the Assembly.

Advertising

The disqualified MLAs are Naina Chautala, Pirthi Singh, Rajdeep and Anoop Dhanak. The INLD had filed two petitions in this regard, one in March and another in July seeking their disqualification. While hearings of the case were on, the four MLAs on September 3 had submitted their resignations to the Speaker, who had accepted the same.

INLD’s Ferozepur Zhirka MLA, Naseem Ahmad, who first switched to Congress and then to BJP, was also disqualified Tuesday.

“Though their resignations have been accepted by me with effect from September 3, in such a situation, there can be no escape from the conclusion that the respondents (the 4 MLAs who switched to JJP) have incurred disqualification from membership on the ground of defection,” observed Gujjar while disqualifying their membership with effect from March 27.

Meanwhile, INLD vice-president Ashok Arora resigned from the party Tuesday. While there is speculation that he may join Congress, Arora told The Indian Express that he would join either Congress or BJP but would take a final call in 1-2 days after consultation with his supporters.