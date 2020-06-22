Five Indian High Commission officials return from Pakistan

After the incident, India had summoned the charge d’ affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, lodging a protest over the “abduction and torture” of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad. (Representational Image) After the incident, India had summoned the charge d’ affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, lodging a protest over the “abduction and torture” of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad. (Representational Image)

Five officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, including the two who were arrested and later released in an alleged hit-and-run case there, returned to the country through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, officials said.

According to them, those who returned are Air Adviser Group Capt Manu Midha, Second Secretary S Shiv Kumar and staff members Pankaj, Selvadhas Paul and Dwimu Brahma.

Dwimu and Selvadhas were arrested on June 15 in Pakistan in the alleged hit-and-run incident. Both were later released.

After the incident, India had summoned the charge d’ affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, lodging a protest over the “abduction and torture” of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad.

The five officials travelled to the Wagah check-post in a car.

They underwent thermal screening and preliminary medical check-up before proceeding to Delhi, the officials said.

