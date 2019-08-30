Five ‘illegally-built’ shops in Surat demolished

Municipal officials of Varachha zone on Wednesday demolished five stalls in the area after it was found that they were illegally built. “We found that all the five shops were constructed without permission from the municipal corporation. So, we demolished them today,” Amit Desai, executive engineer of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Varachha Zone, said.

The Varachha zone officials along with security officials of the SMC reached the Lambe Hanuman Road Wednesday and demolished the shops.

Of the four shops, one was Madhuli tea stall, which was sealed last week for using single-use plastic cups and plastics up to 50 microns.

On August 20, during a crackdown on shopkeepers using banned single-use plastics, health department officials of Varachha Zone caught Suresh Makwana of Madhuli Tea Centre at Rangavdhoot crossroad in Varachha violating the ban and sealed the premises. Makwana, meanwhile, informed BJP Municipal Councillor of Ward no.13 Bharat Mona Vaghasia, who allegedly bullied Sub-sanitary Inspector of Varachha zone Jagdish Prajapati and threatened him for having sealed the tea shop. The councillor also allegedly caught Prajapati by the collar and thrashed him on the road in front of the public.