Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Five held in Coimbatore for ‘plotting’ to eliminate leaders of Hindu outfits

Five held in Coimbatore for ‘plotting’ to eliminate leaders of Hindu outfits

Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among some others.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published: September 3, 2018 11:56:53 am
All the five were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. (Representational Image)

Five people were arrested here Sunday for allegedly conspiring to eliminate a few leaders of Hindu outfits, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived here from Chennai, yesterday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning, they said.

Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among some others.

All the five were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. They were arrested and lodged in Central jail here. Security has been provided for the leaders.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement