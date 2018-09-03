Five held in Coimbatore for ‘plotting’ to eliminate leaders of Hindu outfits

All the five were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. (Representational Image) All the five were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. (Representational Image)

Five people were arrested here Sunday for allegedly conspiring to eliminate a few leaders of Hindu outfits, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived here from Chennai, yesterday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning, they said.

Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among some others.

All the five were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. They were arrested and lodged in Central jail here. Security has been provided for the leaders.

